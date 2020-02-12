AccuWeather: Storm, flash flood warnings across NYC, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms sparked storm and flash flood warnings across New York City and New Jersey on Monday afternoon.
A flash flood warning issued for all of NYC and Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic counties in NJ until 7:00 p.m .
Heavy thunderstorms with as much as 5 inches of rainfall have been reported across South Jersey.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Still hot with a high of 93.
Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 88.
Saturday
Rain and thunder with a high of 89.
Sunday
Still a chance of rain with a high of 89.
