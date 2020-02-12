weather

AccuWeather: Storm, flash flood warnings across NYC, NJ

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms sparked storm and flash flood warnings across New York City and New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

A flash flood warning issued for all of NYC and Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic counties in NJ until 7:00 p.m .

Heavy thunderstorms with as much as 5 inches of rainfall have been reported across South Jersey.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Still hot with a high of 93.

Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.

Thursday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 88.

Saturday
Rain and thunder with a high of 89.

Sunday
Still a chance of rain with a high of 89.



