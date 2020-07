AccuWeather: Storm, flash flood warnings across NYC, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms sparked storm and flash flood warnings across New York City and New Jersey on Monday afternoon.A flash flood warning issued for all of NYC and Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic counties in NJ until 7:00 p.m .Heavy thunderstorms with as much as 5 inches of rainfall have been reported across South Jersey.Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Still hot with a high of 93.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Thunder threat with a high of 88.Rain and thunder with a high of 89.Still a chance of rain with a high of 89.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app