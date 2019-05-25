Weather

AccuWeather: Summery Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's weather will be turning summery, highs will be in the upper 80s, along with higher humidity.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Sunday
Warmer and humid with a high near 88.

Monday
Cooler and drier with a high near 80.
Tuesday

Even cooler with a high near 73.

Wednesday
Warmer again with a high near 82.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high near 87.

Friday
Cooler and drier with a high near 78.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high near 74

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
