NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's weather will be turning summery, highs will be in the upper 80s, along with higher humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Warmer and humid with a high near 88.
Monday
Cooler and drier with a high near 80.
Tuesday
Even cooler with a high near 73.
Wednesday
Warmer again with a high near 82.
Thursday
Warm and humid with a high near 87.
Friday
Cooler and drier with a high near 78.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high near 74
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Summery Sunday
