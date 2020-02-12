NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will stay to the south, making for a mostly sunny Friday.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.
Saturday
Brisk blend with a high of 38.
Sunday
Nice for January with a high of 40.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.
Tuesday
Rain or snow. High of 38.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 40.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 44.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News