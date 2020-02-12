weather

AccuWeather: Sun and clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will stay to the south, making for a mostly sunny Friday.




Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

Saturday
Brisk blend with a high of 38.

Sunday
Nice for January with a high of 40.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.

Tuesday
Rain or snow. High of 38.

Wednesday

Clouds and sun with a high of 40.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 44.

