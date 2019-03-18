AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Tuesday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sunny with a high near 49.
Wednesday
Sunny with a high near 51.
Thursday
Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high near 51.
Saturday
Sunny with a high near 47.
Sunday
Turning milder with a high near 59.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
