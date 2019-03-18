Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Tuesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest Accuweather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will bring sunny skies in the New York area as the weather remains tranquil during the final days of winter.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Tuesday
Sunny with a high near 49.

Wednesday
Sunny with a high near 51.

Thursday
Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high near 51.

Saturday
Sunny with a high near 47.

Sunday
Turning milder with a high near 59.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
