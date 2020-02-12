NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be pleasant with sunshine giving way to clouds later in the day.
Watch Rising Risk: An Eyewitness News Weather Special this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Periods of rain with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Limited sun with a high of 78.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 85.
Saturday
Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 80.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 78.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News