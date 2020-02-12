weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be pleasant with sunshine giving way to clouds later in the day.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Periods of rain with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Limited sun with a high of 78.

Thursday

Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Friday
Still sticky with a high of 85.

Saturday
Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 80.

Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 78.



