weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and warm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be the best bet of the week and even the rest of the month. Clouds return on Wednesday before storms move in Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Best bet of the week with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 56.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 59.

Friday
Still showery with a high of 64.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.

Sunday
Mild mix with a high of 68.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 64.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC, MTA clash over subway homeless
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Port Authority officer injured in accident
NYC plans to open miles of streets to pedestrians
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over
Murphy's 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey
Show More
7OYS: Watch out for these red flags when buying PPE online
NJ death toll surpasses 6,000 as Murphy unveils reopening plan
Antibody testing shows extent of spread in NYC
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE
More TOP STORIES News