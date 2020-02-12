AccuWeather: Super Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a mostly sunny and comfortably warm Sunday as highs hit the low 70s, probably a few degrees short of the record high of 76 (set in 1975).
Sunday
September rewind with a high 72.
Monday
Stays warm. High of 71.
Tuesday
Another warm one. High 68.
Wednesday
Mild and rainy. High 69.
Thursday
Showers around. High 62.
Friday
Rain possible. High 54.
Saturday
Near normal. High 52.
