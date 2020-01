AccuWeather: Temperatures on the rise

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday -- but enjoy it while you can, because a wintry mix is headed our way for the weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Near normal with a high of 40.Milder blend with a high of 46.Fading sun with a high of 47.Rain possible with a high of 43.Rain still possible with a high of 41.Breezy clouds with a high of 43.Clouds and sun with a high of 42.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app