Weather

AccuWeather: Temperatures on the rise

By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday -- but enjoy it while you can, because a wintry mix is headed our way for the weekend.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Wednesday
Near normal with a high of 40.



Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 46.

Friday
Fading sun with a high of 47.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.

Sunday
Rain still possible with a high of 41.

Monday
Breezy clouds with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
4-alarm fire tears through NJ florist, spreads to other stores
Nassau County forms coalition to advocate for bail reform changes
Flavored vaping sales banned in NJ
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at LI mall
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Amid protest, NYC holds hearing on homeless in subway system
7 On Your Side: Historic NY Christmas tree again on chopping block
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
More TOP STORIES News