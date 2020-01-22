AccuWeather: Temperatures on the rise

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday -- but enjoy it while you can, because a wintry mix is headed our way for the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Near normal with a high of 40.
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 46.
Friday
Fading sun with a high of 47.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.
Sunday
Rain still possible with a high of 41.
Monday
Breezy clouds with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.
