Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Top 10 weather day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be a Top 10 weather day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday

Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 75.

Saturday
Bonus beach day with a high of 82.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 79.

Monday
Coolest day with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Warm blend with a high of 81.

Wednesday
Peak heat with a high of 87.

Thursday
Very warm with a high of 77.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


