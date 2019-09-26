AccuWeather Forecast: Top 10 weather day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be a Top 10 weather day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 75.
Saturday
Bonus beach day with a high of 82.
Sunday
Less humid with a high of 79.
Monday
Coolest day with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Warm blend with a high of 81.
Wednesday
Peak heat with a high of 87.
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 77.
----------
