AccuWeather Forecast: Top 10 weather day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be a Top 10 weather day.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 75.Bonus beach day with a high of 82.Less humid with a high of 79.Coolest day with a high of 74.Warm blend with a high of 81.Peak heat with a high of 87.Very warm with a high of 77.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------