AccuWeather: Tuesday still cold but not as brisk

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be cold without the biting wind for the next couple of days, but we remain dry through Friday with a warming trend through the week.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Tuesday
Calmer cold with a high of 35.

Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 39.



Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 45.

Friday
Clouds increase with a high of 47.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.

Sunday
Rain still possible with a high of 41.

Monday
Breezy clouds with a high of 41.

