AccuWeather: Chilly finish to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will give way to some sun with a shower around into the early afternoon on Friday. The weekend will be a mixed bag.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Chilly finish with a high of 56.Better half with a high of 47.Raw and rainy. High 45.Bounce back. High 50.Mild mix. High 54.Tricky travel. High 57.Cold turkey for Thanksgiving! Windy with a high of 46.