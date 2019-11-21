AccuWeather: Chilly finish to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will give way to some sun with a shower around into the early afternoon on Friday. The weekend will be a mixed bag.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Chilly finish with a high of 56.
Saturday
Better half with a high of 47.
Sunday
Raw and rainy. High 45.
Monday
Bounce back. High 50.
Tuesday
Mild mix. High 54.
Wednesday
Tricky travel. High 57.
Thursday
Cold turkey for Thanksgiving! Windy with a high of 46.
