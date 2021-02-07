Here's how much snow fell on Sunday in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. You can submit your snowfall totals and photos by filling out the form at the bottom of this page....Fairfield County...New Canaan 8.8 in 0425 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter3 NW Darien 8.5 in 0430 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterShelton 8.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Public3 WSW Shelton 7.8 in 0318 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMonroe 7.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterBridgeport Airport 7.4 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs2 SW Newtown 7.1 in 0330 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioFairfield 7.0 in 0145 PM 02/07 Public1 ENE Norwalk 6.9 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterStratford 6.0 in 0140 PM 02/07 PublicGreenwich 6.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Storm ChaserWeston 5.7 in 0215 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter3 SW Danbury Airport 5.5 in 0300 PM 02/07 PublicNewtown 5.0 in 0120 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media4 ESE New Fairfield 4.7 in 0215 PM 02/07 CocorahsNorwalk 4.4 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public...Middlesex County...Chester 9.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio3 NNW Durham 7.3 in 0244 PM 02/07 CocorahsEast Hampton 6.8 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioClinton 6.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio1 NNE Essex 5.5 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public...New Haven County...North Haven 8.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterGuilford 8.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 CO-OP ObserverMilford 8.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioBranford 8.0 in 0401 PM 02/07 Public1 NE Cheshire 7.5 in 0245 PM 02/07 CocorahsWallingford 7.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioWoodmont 7.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio2 NE Stratford 6.2 in 0140 PM 02/07 PublicOrange 6.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio3 ENE Ansonia 5.5 in 0115 PM 02/07 PublicSeymour 5.0 in 0128 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...New London County...Preston 5.5 in 0345 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 N Norwich 5.0 in 0245 PM 02/07 CO-OP ObserverNiantic 3.8 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioGroton 3.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio3 SSE Ledyard Center 2.8 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public4 NNW Mystic 1.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Bergen County...1 NNE Westwood 9.1 in 0425 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterCloster 8.3 in 0515 PM 02/07 PublicNorwood 8.1 in 0310 PM 02/07 PublicRidgewood 7.2 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 S Dumont 7.2 in 0455 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 N Cliffside Park 7.0 in 0320 PM 02/07 Fire Dept/Rescue2 ENE Park Ridge 6.7 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 WSW Washington Townshi 6.7 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 SSE Washington Townshi 6.6 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterGlen Rock 6.5 in 0513 PM 02/07 Public1 NNW Wood-Ridge 6.4 in 0300 PM 02/07 PublicLyndhurst 5.8 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 W Ho-Ho-Kus 5.6 in 0346 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFair Lawn 5.3 in 0425 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 ENE Oakland 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNew Milford 5.0 in 0145 PM 02/07 Public2 NE Franklin Lakes 4.8 in 0500 PM 02/07 PublicRamsey 3.4 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Essex County...Cedar Grove 8.1 in 0415 PM 02/07 PublicEssex Fells 7.5 in 0315 PM 02/07 PublicMillburn 7.0 in 0415 PM 02/07 Public1 ENE North Caldwell 6.7 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 NNW Nutley 6.5 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Hudson County...1 SW North Arlington 6.5 in 0425 PM 02/07 CocorahsHarrison 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer...Hunterdon County...White House Station 7.0 in 1233 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFlemington 6.0 in 1255 PM 02/07 PublicLambertville 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 PublicRaritan Twp 5.8 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 ESE Franklin Twp 5.3 in 1217 PM 02/07 PublicReadington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Mercer County...Hopewell 6.0 in 0220 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterLawrenceville 5.1 in 0220 PM 02/07 PublicEwing 4.9 in 0230 PM 02/07 NWS Employee1 W Robbinsville Twp. 4.3 in 0109 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 ENE Hamilton Twp 3.5 in 0227 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 S East Windsor Twp 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 PublicTrenton Mercer Airport 3.0 in 0113 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...Cheesequake 7.1 in 0510 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterWoodbridge 7.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 PublicCranbury 6.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 PublicSouth Plainfield 6.2 in 0550 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterSpotswood 6.0 in 0456 PM 02/07 Public1 WNW Hopelawn 5.8 in 0556 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 SSW Plainsboro Township 5.7 in 0521 PM 02/07 NWS EmployeeNorth Brunswick 5.6 in 0514 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterManalapan Twp 5.3 in 0519 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterEast Brunswick 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 PublicEdison 5.0 in 0310 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMetuchen 4.7 in 0314 PM 02/07 PublicParlin 4.6 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNew Brunswick 3.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Monmouth County...Holmdel 7.0 in 0630 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMatawan 6.8 in 0555 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFreehold 6.3 in 0607 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 SE Englishtown 6.0 in 0553 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterCream Ridge 5.5 in 0530 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterColts Neck 5.1 in 0423 PM 02/07 PublicHazlet 5.0 in 0629 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNavesink 5.0 in 0518 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter3 NW Wanamassa 4.8 in 0515 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterAberdeen 4.5 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterKeyport 4.5 in 0255 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter3 NE Perrineville 4.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMarlboro 2.8 in 0103 PM 02/07 PublicLeonardo 2.5 in 0417 PM 02/07 Public...Morris County...Millington 8.0 in 0220 PM 02/07 PublicChatham 7.8 in 0100 PM 02/07 PublicEast Hanover 7.6 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 SE Lake Hiawatha 6.2 in 1222 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterRockaway 6.0 in 0659 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterRandolph 5.5 in 0205 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterDenville 5.2 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterGreen Pond 4.5 in 0628 PM 02/07 PublicMarcella 4.5 in 0454 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterBudd Lake 4.1 in 0422 PM 02/07 PublicButler 4.0 in 0309 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterFlanders 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterMontville 4.0 in 0315 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 E Randolph 4.0 in 1215 PM 02/07 CocorahsLake Hopatcong 3.7 in 0330 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 NNW Rockaway 3.5 in 1214 PM 02/07 Public1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 Cocorahs...Ocean County...2 SE Jackson 4.8 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter3 WSW Leisure Village East 4.5 in 0345 PM 02/07 PublicWhiting 4.0 in 0422 PM 02/07 PublicBrick 3.5 in 0355 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 S Lacey Twp 3.5 in 0312 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterToms River 3.0 in 0230 PM 02/07 Public...Passaic County...Wayne 6.5 in 0455 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Somerset County...Hillsborough Twp 8.8 in 1121 AM 02/07 PublicBedminster Twp 8.1 in 0230 PM 02/07 Public2 SSE Bedminster Twp 8.0 in 0155 PM 02/07 PublicWarren 8.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 PublicBasking Ridge 7.5 in 0107 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterManville 6.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNeshanic Station 6.5 in 0330 PM 02/07 PublicBelle Mead 6.4 in 0406 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNorth Plainfield 6.3 in 0210 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterBridgewater 6.0 in 0330 PM 02/07 PublicSomerville 5.8 in 0316 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterRocky Hill 5.5 in 0256 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Sussex County...Hopatcong 3.7 in 0324 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterAndover 2.6 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterWantage Twp 1.5 in 0206 PM 02/07 Public...Union County...Plainfield 6.8 in 0340 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 E Roselle Park 6.6 in 0348 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterScotch Plains 6.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 PublicNewark Airport 5.6 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs1 NNW Clark 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Warren County...Hackettstown 3.2 in 0305 PM 02/07 PublicLiberty Twp 2.8 in 0308 PM 02/07 PublicBlairstown 1.7 in 0310 PM 02/07 CocorahsMarksboro 1.4 in 1200 PM 02/07 Cocorahs...Bronx County...1 NNE Fordham 7.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public1 NW Mott Haven 4.4 in 0459 PM 02/07 PublicRiverdale 4.3 in 0458 PM 02/07 Public1 WSW Fordham 3.8 in 0210 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Kings County...2 NE Coney Island 3.8 in 0330 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 WNW Crown Heights 3.1 in 0115 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Nassau County...1 N Syosset 8.4 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNew Hyde Park 8.0 in 0650 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioWest Hempstead 7.5 in 0730 PM 02/07 PublicGlen Cove 7.3 in 0335 PM 02/07 Public1 NNE Hicksville 7.2 in 0310 PM 02/07 PublicMalverne 7.0 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterEast Williston 6.1 in 0530 PM 02/07 Public1 S Plainview 6.0 in 0533 PM 02/07 Public1 E Searingtown 6.0 in 0530 PM 02/07 Cocorahs1 SSW South Massapequa 6.0 in 0445 PM 02/07 CocorahsSeaford 5.8 in 0550 PM 02/07 Public1 WNW Plainview 5.8 in 0530 PM 02/07 PublicEast Meadow 5.7 in 0400 PM 02/07 NWS Employee2 E Roosevelt 5.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media1 WNW Herricks 5.3 in 0545 PM 02/07 PublicMerrick 5.0 in 0600 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterWoodmere 4.3 in 0215 PM 02/07 Public1 SSE Hempstead 4.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio...New York County...Central Park 4.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs...Orange County...Monroe 2.5 in 0315 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 N Orange Lake 2.1 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterGreenwood Lake 2.1 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public1 WSW Kiryas Joel 2.0 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioWarwick 2.0 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 W Cold Spring 1.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Putnam County...Brewster 4.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter4 N Putnam Valley 2.3 in 0200 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media...Queens County...NYC/JFK 6.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs1 NW Whitestone 6.3 in 0330 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 SW Elmhurst 5.3 in 0345 PM 02/07 PublicBellerose 4.8 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public1 SW Russell Gardens 4.5 in 0310 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterNYC/La Guardia 4.2 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS ObsElmhurst 3.3 in 0235 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Richmond County...1 ENE Todt Hill 5.7 in 0200 PM 02/07 Public1 WNW Huguenot 4.4 in 0445 PM 02/07 Broadcast MediaWesterleigh 4.2 in 0425 PM 02/07 Public...Rockland County...Chestnut Ridge 4.3 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public1 ENE New City 3.1 in 0120 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 NW Stony Point 3.1 in 0328 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Suffolk County...1 N Melville 9.0 in 0600 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 N Smithtown 8.1 in 0600 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 SSE Stony Brook 8.0 in 0700 PM 02/07 NWS EmployeeSaint James 8.0 in 0630 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterCommack 8.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 PublicSmithtown 7.5 in 0640 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterCentereach 7.4 in 0645 PM 02/07 NWS Employee1 NW Sound Beach 6.8 in 0500 PM 02/07 NWS Employee1 S Centerport 6.6 in 0530 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer1 ESE Lake Grove 6.5 in 0600 PM 02/07 NWS EmployeeCentral Islip 6.5 in 0540 PM 02/07 PublicIslip Airport 6.4 in 0700 PM 02/07 Official NWS ObsMount Sinai 6.3 in 0415 PM 02/07 CO-OP ObserverBabylon 6.1 in 0650 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media1 NNW Orient 6.0 in 0650 PM 02/07 Public3 ENE Sag Harbor 6.0 in 0640 PM 02/07 Public2 SSE Shoreham 6.0 in 0630 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter1 S Lake Ronkonkoma 6.0 in 0546 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterStony Brook 6.0 in 0245 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter2 NNW Remsenburg-Speonk 5.8 in 0641 PM 02/07 PublicMattituck 5.6 in 0550 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterQuogue 5.3 in 0630 PM 02/07 Public1 NNW Southampton 5.3 in 0442 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterUpton 5.2 in 0700 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs1 SE Ridge 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 CocorahsFarmingville 4.9 in 0315 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterRiverhead 4.7 in 0520 PM 02/07 NWS Employee1 N Center Moriches 4.6 in 0600 PM 02/07 CocorahsManorville 4.5 in 0700 PM 02/07 PublicCalverton 4.5 in 0535 PM 02/07 NWS EmployeeSayville 3.8 in 0430 PM 02/07 NWS Employee1 NW Jamesport 3.5 in 0600 PM 02/07 PublicRonkonkoma 3.0 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio1 WSW East Northport 2.5 in 0145 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter...Westchester County...Port Chester 7.2 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public2 WSW Rye 6.5 in 0410 PM 02/07 Public2 NNE Mamaroneck 6.4 in 0450 PM 02/07 Public1 N Port Chester 6.3 in 0200 PM 02/07 PublicArmonk 6.3 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public1 NNW Armonk 6.2 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public2 S Yonkers 6.1 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained SpotterWhite Plains 6.0 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio1 N Mount Kisco 6.0 in 0230 PM 02/07 PublicNew Rochelle 5.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur RadioCroton-on-Hudson 5.0 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public3 SSE Mahopac 4.2 in 0115 PM 02/07 Public1 N Croton-on-Hudson 4.0 in 0123 PM 02/07 Public2 NNE Yorktown Heights 4.0 in 0315 PM 02/07 Public----------