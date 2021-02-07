Here's how much snow fell on Sunday in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.
These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. You can submit your snowfall totals and photos by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.
CONNECTICUT
...Fairfield County...
New Canaan 8.8 in 0425 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
3 NW Darien 8.5 in 0430 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Shelton 8.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Public
3 WSW Shelton 7.8 in 0318 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Monroe 7.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Bridgeport Airport 7.4 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
2 SW Newtown 7.1 in 0330 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Fairfield 7.0 in 0145 PM 02/07 Public
1 ENE Norwalk 6.9 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Stratford 6.0 in 0140 PM 02/07 Public
Greenwich 6.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Storm Chaser
Weston 5.7 in 0215 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
3 SW Danbury Airport 5.5 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
Newtown 5.0 in 0120 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media
4 ESE New Fairfield 4.7 in 0215 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Norwalk 4.4 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public
...Middlesex County...
Chester 9.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
3 NNW Durham 7.3 in 0244 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
East Hampton 6.8 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Clinton 6.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
1 NNE Essex 5.5 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public
...New Haven County...
North Haven 8.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Guilford 8.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer
Milford 8.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Branford 8.0 in 0401 PM 02/07 Public
1 NE Cheshire 7.5 in 0245 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Wallingford 7.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Woodmont 7.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
2 NE Stratford 6.2 in 0140 PM 02/07 Public
Orange 6.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
3 ENE Ansonia 5.5 in 0115 PM 02/07 Public
Seymour 5.0 in 0128 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...New London County...
Preston 5.5 in 0345 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 N Norwich 5.0 in 0245 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer
Niantic 3.8 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Groton 3.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
3 SSE Ledyard Center 2.8 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
4 NNW Mystic 1.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
NEW JERSEY
...Bergen County...
1 NNE Westwood 9.1 in 0425 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Closter 8.3 in 0515 PM 02/07 Public
Norwood 8.1 in 0310 PM 02/07 Public
Ridgewood 7.2 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 S Dumont 7.2 in 0455 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 N Cliffside Park 7.0 in 0320 PM 02/07 Fire Dept/Rescue
2 ENE Park Ridge 6.7 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 WSW Washington Townshi 6.7 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 SSE Washington Townshi 6.6 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Glen Rock 6.5 in 0513 PM 02/07 Public
1 NNW Wood-Ridge 6.4 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
Lyndhurst 5.8 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 W Ho-Ho-Kus 5.6 in 0346 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Fair Lawn 5.3 in 0425 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 ENE Oakland 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
New Milford 5.0 in 0145 PM 02/07 Public
2 NE Franklin Lakes 4.8 in 0500 PM 02/07 Public
Ramsey 3.4 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Essex County...
Cedar Grove 8.1 in 0415 PM 02/07 Public
Essex Fells 7.5 in 0315 PM 02/07 Public
Millburn 7.0 in 0415 PM 02/07 Public
1 ENE North Caldwell 6.7 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Nutley 6.5 in 0100 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Hudson County...
1 SW North Arlington 6.5 in 0425 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Harrison 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer
...Hunterdon County...
White House Station 7.0 in 1233 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Flemington 6.0 in 1255 PM 02/07 Public
Lambertville 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Public
Raritan Twp 5.8 in 1145 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Franklin Twp 5.3 in 1217 PM 02/07 Public
Readington 4.0 in 1100 AM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Mercer County...
Hopewell 6.0 in 0220 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Lawrenceville 5.1 in 0220 PM 02/07 Public
Ewing 4.9 in 0230 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
1 W Robbinsville Twp. 4.3 in 0109 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 ENE Hamilton Twp 3.5 in 0227 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 S East Windsor Twp 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public
Trenton Mercer Airport 3.0 in 0113 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Cheesequake 7.1 in 0510 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Woodbridge 7.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
Cranbury 6.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public
South Plainfield 6.2 in 0550 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Spotswood 6.0 in 0456 PM 02/07 Public
1 WNW Hopelawn 5.8 in 0556 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Plainsboro Township 5.7 in 0521 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
North Brunswick 5.6 in 0514 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Manalapan Twp 5.3 in 0519 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
East Brunswick 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
Edison 5.0 in 0310 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Metuchen 4.7 in 0314 PM 02/07 Public
Parlin 4.6 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
New Brunswick 3.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Monmouth County...
Holmdel 7.0 in 0630 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Matawan 6.8 in 0555 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Freehold 6.3 in 0607 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 SE Englishtown 6.0 in 0553 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Cream Ridge 5.5 in 0530 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Colts Neck 5.1 in 0423 PM 02/07 Public
Hazlet 5.0 in 0629 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Navesink 5.0 in 0518 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
3 NW Wanamassa 4.8 in 0515 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Aberdeen 4.5 in 0300 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Keyport 4.5 in 0255 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
3 NE Perrineville 4.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Marlboro 2.8 in 0103 PM 02/07 Public
Leonardo 2.5 in 0417 PM 02/07 Public
...Morris County...
Millington 8.0 in 0220 PM 02/07 Public
Chatham 7.8 in 0100 PM 02/07 Public
East Hanover 7.6 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 SE Lake Hiawatha 6.2 in 1222 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Rockaway 6.0 in 0659 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Randolph 5.5 in 0205 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Denville 5.2 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Green Pond 4.5 in 0628 PM 02/07 Public
Marcella 4.5 in 0454 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Budd Lake 4.1 in 0422 PM 02/07 Public
Butler 4.0 in 0309 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Flanders 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Montville 4.0 in 0315 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 E Randolph 4.0 in 1215 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Lake Hopatcong 3.7 in 0330 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 NNW Rockaway 3.5 in 1214 PM 02/07 Public
1 S Mount Arlington 2.0 in 1104 AM 02/07 Cocorahs
...Ocean County...
2 SE Jackson 4.8 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
3 WSW Leisure Village East 4.5 in 0345 PM 02/07 Public
Whiting 4.0 in 0422 PM 02/07 Public
Brick 3.5 in 0355 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 S Lacey Twp 3.5 in 0312 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Toms River 3.0 in 0230 PM 02/07 Public
...Passaic County...
Wayne 6.5 in 0455 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Somerset County...
Hillsborough Twp 8.8 in 1121 AM 02/07 Public
Bedminster Twp 8.1 in 0230 PM 02/07 Public
2 SSE Bedminster Twp 8.0 in 0155 PM 02/07 Public
Warren 8.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
Basking Ridge 7.5 in 0107 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Manville 6.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Neshanic Station 6.5 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public
Belle Mead 6.4 in 0406 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
North Plainfield 6.3 in 0210 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Bridgewater 6.0 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public
Somerville 5.8 in 0316 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Rocky Hill 5.5 in 0256 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Sussex County...
Hopatcong 3.7 in 0324 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Andover 2.6 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Wantage Twp 1.5 in 0206 PM 02/07 Public
...Union County...
Plainfield 6.8 in 0340 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 E Roselle Park 6.6 in 0348 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Scotch Plains 6.0 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
Newark Airport 5.6 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
1 NNW Clark 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Warren County...
Hackettstown 3.2 in 0305 PM 02/07 Public
Liberty Twp 2.8 in 0308 PM 02/07 Public
Blairstown 1.7 in 0310 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Marksboro 1.4 in 1200 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
NEW YORK
...Bronx County...
1 NNE Fordham 7.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public
1 NW Mott Haven 4.4 in 0459 PM 02/07 Public
Riverdale 4.3 in 0458 PM 02/07 Public
1 WSW Fordham 3.8 in 0210 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Kings County...
2 NE Coney Island 3.8 in 0330 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 WNW Crown Heights 3.1 in 0115 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Nassau County...
1 N Syosset 8.4 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
New Hyde Park 8.0 in 0650 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
West Hempstead 7.5 in 0730 PM 02/07 Public
Glen Cove 7.3 in 0335 PM 02/07 Public
1 NNE Hicksville 7.2 in 0310 PM 02/07 Public
Malverne 7.0 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
East Williston 6.1 in 0530 PM 02/07 Public
1 S Plainview 6.0 in 0533 PM 02/07 Public
1 E Searingtown 6.0 in 0530 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
1 SSW South Massapequa 6.0 in 0445 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Seaford 5.8 in 0550 PM 02/07 Public
1 WNW Plainview 5.8 in 0530 PM 02/07 Public
East Meadow 5.7 in 0400 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
2 E Roosevelt 5.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media
1 WNW Herricks 5.3 in 0545 PM 02/07 Public
Merrick 5.0 in 0600 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Woodmere 4.3 in 0215 PM 02/07 Public
1 SSE Hempstead 4.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
...New York County...
Central Park 4.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
...Orange County...
Monroe 2.5 in 0315 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 N Orange Lake 2.1 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Greenwood Lake 2.1 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public
1 WSW Kiryas Joel 2.0 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Warwick 2.0 in 0415 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 W Cold Spring 1.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Putnam County...
Brewster 4.3 in 0400 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
4 N Putnam Valley 2.3 in 0200 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media
...Queens County...
NYC/JFK 6.5 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
1 NW Whitestone 6.3 in 0330 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 SW Elmhurst 5.3 in 0345 PM 02/07 Public
Bellerose 4.8 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public
1 SW Russell Gardens 4.5 in 0310 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
NYC/La Guardia 4.2 in 0400 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
Elmhurst 3.3 in 0235 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Richmond County...
1 ENE Todt Hill 5.7 in 0200 PM 02/07 Public
1 WNW Huguenot 4.4 in 0445 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media
Westerleigh 4.2 in 0425 PM 02/07 Public
...Rockland County...
Chestnut Ridge 4.3 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public
1 ENE New City 3.1 in 0120 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 NW Stony Point 3.1 in 0328 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Suffolk County...
1 N Melville 9.0 in 0600 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 N Smithtown 8.1 in 0600 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 SSE Stony Brook 8.0 in 0700 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
Saint James 8.0 in 0630 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Commack 8.0 in 0430 PM 02/07 Public
Smithtown 7.5 in 0640 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Centereach 7.4 in 0645 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
1 NW Sound Beach 6.8 in 0500 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
1 S Centerport 6.6 in 0530 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer
1 ESE Lake Grove 6.5 in 0600 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
Central Islip 6.5 in 0540 PM 02/07 Public
Islip Airport 6.4 in 0700 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
Mount Sinai 6.3 in 0415 PM 02/07 CO-OP Observer
Babylon 6.1 in 0650 PM 02/07 Broadcast Media
1 NNW Orient 6.0 in 0650 PM 02/07 Public
3 ENE Sag Harbor 6.0 in 0640 PM 02/07 Public
2 SSE Shoreham 6.0 in 0630 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
1 S Lake Ronkonkoma 6.0 in 0546 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Stony Brook 6.0 in 0245 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
2 NNW Remsenburg-Speonk 5.8 in 0641 PM 02/07 Public
Mattituck 5.6 in 0550 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Quogue 5.3 in 0630 PM 02/07 Public
1 NNW Southampton 5.3 in 0442 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Upton 5.2 in 0700 PM 02/07 Official NWS Obs
1 SE Ridge 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Farmingville 4.9 in 0315 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
Riverhead 4.7 in 0520 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
1 N Center Moriches 4.6 in 0600 PM 02/07 Cocorahs
Manorville 4.5 in 0700 PM 02/07 Public
Calverton 4.5 in 0535 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
Sayville 3.8 in 0430 PM 02/07 NWS Employee
1 NW Jamesport 3.5 in 0600 PM 02/07 Public
Ronkonkoma 3.0 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
1 WSW East Northport 2.5 in 0145 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
...Westchester County...
Port Chester 7.2 in 0400 PM 02/07 Public
2 WSW Rye 6.5 in 0410 PM 02/07 Public
2 NNE Mamaroneck 6.4 in 0450 PM 02/07 Public
1 N Port Chester 6.3 in 0200 PM 02/07 Public
Armonk 6.3 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
1 NNW Armonk 6.2 in 0300 PM 02/07 Public
2 S Yonkers 6.1 in 0500 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter
White Plains 6.0 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
1 N Mount Kisco 6.0 in 0230 PM 02/07 Public
New Rochelle 5.5 in 0200 PM 02/07 Amateur Radio
Croton-on-Hudson 5.0 in 0330 PM 02/07 Public
3 SSE Mahopac 4.2 in 0115 PM 02/07 Public
1 N Croton-on-Hudson 4.0 in 0123 PM 02/07 Public
2 NNE Yorktown Heights 4.0 in 0315 PM 02/07 Public
