Florence is now a small but very powerful Category 3 hurricane over the open waters of the south central North Atlantic Ocean.Florence is now expected to remain a hurricane through the end of the week, though it will weaken some today and Friday.Beyond Friday, Florence will move into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening and the tropical cyclone should intensify more this weekend, as it moves on a more northwesterly course.There is a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of Florence in the longer range. It is possible that Florence will track close enough to Bermuda to bring some impacts to the island next week. It is also possible that Florence tracks west toward the East Coast of the United States next week. Interests in Bermuda and along the East Coast will need to keep a close eye on any changes with Florence.Elsewhere in the Atlantic, low pressure along a westward-moving tropical wave has a large area of disorganized clouds, showers and thunderstorms a couple hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system should become better organized and there's a fairly good chance this system will become an organized tropical system later this week or during the upcoming weekend.Gordon continues to move northwest across the southern Mississippi Valley region into southeast Arkansas today. Winds in and around Gordon have dropped off to less than 30 mph.The main impact from Gordon will be heavy, flooding rainfall. Heavy rain bands continue across portions of Mississippi into eastern Arkansas today into tonight. On average 4-8 inches of rain will fall to the east and northeast of where the low level circulation center of Gordon tracks.This rainfall will lead to flooding and possibly even some washouts of roadways.Gordon's counter-clockwise circulation could help spawn isolated tornadoes, especially to the east and northeast of where Gordon tracks.----------