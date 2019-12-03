Weather

Snowfall totals from around the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some places got more than a foot of snow from the winter storm, while others saw barely a trace across the Tri-State Area.

Here are snowfall totals from Monday's storm from the National Weather Service:

(Report shows inches, time/day, and reporter)

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County
New Fairfield 6.7 400 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Bridgeport Airport 2.0 1200 AM 12/03 Co-Op Observer

New London County
Gilman 5.8 517 AM 12/03 Social Media

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County
Franklin Lakes 7.8 1000 PM 12/02 Broadcast Media
East Rutherford 2.0 710 PM 12/02 Trained Spotter

Essex County
Cedar Grove 6.6 425 AM 12/03 Public
Essex Fells 6.2 600 PM 12/02 Public
West Orange 5.5 900 PM 12/02 Public
Bloomfield 4.5 945 PM 12/02 Broadcast Media
Maplewood 2.6 530 PM 12/02 CoCoRaHS
Newark 1.1 841 PM 12/02 Public

Hudson County
Harrison 2.2 345 AM 12/03 Co-Op Observer

Passaic County
West Milford 9.2 920 PM 12/02 Public

Union County
Newark Airport 2.2 100 AM 12/03 FAA Observer
Cranford 2.0 810 PM 12/02 Public

NEW YORK

Nassau County
Merrick 1.5 501 AM 12/03 Broadcast Media

New York (Manhattan) County
Central Park 1.5 100 AM 12/03 Park Conservancy

Orange County
Middletown 13.2 1150 PM 12/02 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monroe 11.3 445 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Warwick 10.0 1100 PM 12/02 Public
Gardnertown 9.1 1134 PM 12/02 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 7.0 1200 AM 12/03 Trained Spotter
Hamptonburgh 5.0 700 PM 12/02 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Cornwall On Hu 3.5 700 PM 12/02 CoCoRaHS

Queens County
NYC/JFK Airport 0.6 100 AM 12/03 FAA Observer
NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 0.3 100 AM 12/03 FAA Observer

Richmond County
Westerleigh 3.5 1250 AM 12/03 Social Media

Rockland County
Sloatsburg 5.1 945 PM 12/02 Trained Spotter

Suffolk County
West Babylon 2.3 1150 PM 12/02 Social Media
Upton 0.8 100 AM 12/03 NWS Office
Islip Airport 0.6 1200 AM 12/03 FAA Observer

Ulster County
Spencertown 21.5"

Westchester County
Chappaqua 2.0 835 PM 12/02 Public

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.



