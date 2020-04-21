Weather

2020 Lyrid meteor shower: How to watch the sky spectacle

This year, you can celebrate Earth Month under the stars in your own back yard as you watch the Lyrid meteor shower, which will peak on the evening of April 21.

The sky will be very dark since the peak falls on a moonless night, according to AccuWeather. You can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour, and the best time to see the shower is after midnight.

While the peak is expected on Tuesday evening, you might be able to catch a glimpse of a shooting star any time between April 20 and April 23.

MORE ABOUT THE METEOR SHOWER

The debris field that makes up the Lyrids originates from the Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the sun once every 415 years.

The shower was first observed in 687 B.C., according to AccuWeather, which makes it one of the oldest meteor showers on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearth dayaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy has COVID-19 update
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
LI COVID-19 cases approach 60,000, with more than 2,200 deaths
Mayor de Blasio promises ticker tape parade after pandemic
Teacher runs 30 miles for 30th birthday, raising money for hospital
Pandemic drone launches in CT to measure crowds, fever
Show More
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
New line of 'bridge' ventilators to be produced for NYC hospitals
Anti-Semitic Zoom bombing under investigation in New York
More TOP STORIES News