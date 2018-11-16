New York City snowstorm response: What happened?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Mayor Bill de Blasio is responding to criticism of New York City's response to Thursday's early winter storm, which stranded thousands of passengers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and created a commuting nightmare after higher-than-expected accumulation.
Still, many residents and city officials are outraged at the response, or as they say, a lack thereof.
De Blasio said he understands why people are frustrated that the city was caught off guard by the snowstorm, which stranded some drivers in their cars for hours, and he promised the city "will do a full review of what happened here."
"I was caught in it too," he said. "We all go through the same exact experience. I was in paralyzed traffic. I think this is not as simple as dropping the ball. I look at the track record of the sanitation department, they have done an amazing job....We've got to do better. We've got to learn lessons."
He blamed traffic, downed trees, accidents on the George Washington Bridge and elsewhere, and bridge closures for impeding plows, salt trucks and commuter buses, as well as a late-changing forecast for things like city buses not having chains on their tires.
But mayor also stressed that if the city knew earlier, before the morning commute, that there would be accumulating snow, he would have warned drivers to "Stay off the roads, don't go to work, don't use your cars, leave room for the plows."
And so Friday morning, the mayor asked people if they don't need to drive to please stay off the roads and to leave work early if possible.
Bridges and major roads were opened Friday after many closures caused by crashes and abandoned cars, and some drivers woke up in their cars Friday morning after being stuck on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx overnight.
"Generally roads are moving, although a little slowly around the city," de Blasio said. "There are still some issues on the Deegan and the Cross Bronx (Expressway) that are being worked on. Let's assume it's still going to be a little messy for the rest of the day, and as few cars on the road as humanly possible."
Snow turned to rain overnight, meaning many woke up to an icy, slushy morning across the Tri-State area Friday. The snowfall downed countless trees and branches throughout the city, causing traffic gridlock in some areas. Police advised people to stay indoors and avoid the roads, if possible.
Crowding finally seemed to improve at Port Authority, although delays of up to three hours were being reported on some bus lines.
On the Major Deegan, plows could not properly clear the road due to the number of accidents, in addition to abandoned cars. Some people who stayed were on the roadway for 10 hours.
Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia noted in a phone interview Friday morning that the intersection of Major Deegan Expressway and Cross Bronx Expressway was a spot of "consistent" problems "all through the night."
She said the city's snow plows became stuck in traffic on the primary roads.
"We were stuck," she said. "One of the things we always do on this particular ramp, it can be so treacherous. They were going back and they got stuck. I had salt spreaders that literally were in traffic for hours. So they could not move at all. The basic rule of thumb is, we can't move, we can't work."
NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia gives Friday morning update
New York City schools are open for Friday. Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended for snow operations. Parking meters will remain in effect.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts