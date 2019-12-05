Weather

No school in Sparta again due to lingering power outages after Tri-State snowstorm

By Eyewitness News
SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sparta Schools are closed again Thursday as 8,600 residents in Sussex County, nearly 15%, remain in the dark from Monday's storm.

JCP&L hopes to have most power restored by Thursday night.

Sussex Rural Electric described its process as "slow but positive" and said power to their customers might not be back until Friday.

There are more than 10,000 outages statewide as of Thursday morning.

The Sussex Wantage Regional School District, Newton Public Schools, and others are on a delayed opening Thursday.

The rain and ice that fell Sunday coated branches, and then the foot or more of snow that fell Monday brought down a lot of trees -- taking power lines with them.

Warming centers have been set up, including at the Sparta police station.

Hundreds of crews from as far as West Virginia have arrived to lend a hand and hopefully speed up the process of restoring power to residents.

