It’s a race against the clock for teams working hard in #nyc. This #parks department crew is tying to clear trees knocked down during Friday’s storm before the next one rolls in tonight. Hear from them starting at 4 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/qdCaRgtGIg — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) March 6, 2018

With another nor'easter bearing down on the Tri-State area, crews with New York City Department of Parks are racing against the clock clearing trees.Friday's nor'easter caused heavy damage to trees all over the region, and Queens was the hardest hit section of New York City.Fallen trees blocked roadways, toppled onto homes and came crashing down in yards.Teams have been busy cutting up and clearing the debris, but it's all hands on deck as yet another snowstorm approaches.----------