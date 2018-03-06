WINTER STORM

New York City crews race against the clock to clear downed trees

Kemberly Richardson reports on crews with New York City Department of Parks racing against the clock to clear downed trees before Wednesday's nor'easter.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
With another nor'easter bearing down on the Tri-State area, crews with New York City Department of Parks are racing against the clock clearing trees.

Friday's nor'easter caused heavy damage to trees all over the region, and Queens was the hardest hit section of New York City.

Fallen trees blocked roadways, toppled onto homes and came crashing down in yards.

Teams have been busy cutting up and clearing the debris, but it's all hands on deck as yet another snowstorm approaches.

