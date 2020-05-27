A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center, but a line of storms is also expected to move through the area.
Sam Champion has the latest forecast and times out the storms and launch.
The SpaceX rocket is set to be carrying a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. It will be the first time astronauts launch from Florida in nine years and a first for a private company.
Weather permitting, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there is a 60% chance that weather conditions will be favorable for the launch. If SpaceX doesn't launch Wednesday, its next attempt would be Saturday.
Where to watch the NASA/Space X Dragon launch
Wednesday's launch will air live on ABC. You can watch our special report of the launch on television or right here on our website.
Beginning at 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT, ABC News Live and National Geographic will present "Launch America: Mission to Space Live," two hours of live coverage of the launch. ABC News anchors and correspondents will be joined by scientists and NASA officials as well as former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman, astronaut Christina Koch and others.
"Launch America: Mission to Space Live" will stream across ABC News Live and National Geographic platforms.
NASA will also offer live coverage of the launch on NASA TV beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET | 11:15 a.m. CT | 9: 15 a.m. PT.
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast for the Kennedy Space Center
