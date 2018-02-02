Plunging temperatures are expected to make for a messy morning commute.In Mount Sinai, a car flew off the road around 1 a.m. and hit a tree.It happened on County Road 83 north of Canal Road.The impact was so hard that the car split in half and the engine ended up in the middle of the street.Snow fell in Selden overnight, and rain was falling as of 5 a.m. Friday in Farmingville.Several schools were delayed and closed Friday due to icing conditions.A mixed bag of precipitation could turn into ice as temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day Friday.----------