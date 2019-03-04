Snowfall totals for the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the snowfall totals from across the Tri-State area according to the National Weather Service:
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County...
Easton 6.2 200 AM 3/04 Public
Norwalk 5.2 100 AM 3/04 Public
Stamford 5.0 1230 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Greenwich 5.0 200 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
New Haven County...
Cedar Land 7.5 100 AM 3/04 Public
1 ENE Cedar Land 5.2 1200 AM 3/04 Public
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County...
Franklin Lakes 4.7 1020 PM 3/03 Trained Spotter
East Rutherford 4.0 136 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Ridgefield 3.2 156 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Essex County...
Cedar Grove 5.3 1135 PM 3/03 Public
Hudson County...
Harrison 5.0 200 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer
Union County...
Union 6.3 252 AM 3/04 Public
Elizabeth 4.4 1200 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 3.8 100 AM 3/04 FAA Observer
NEW YORK
Kings County...
1 SSW Bergen Beach 1.6 1230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERT
Nassau County...
Franklin Square 2.5 1246 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Seaford 1.5 1044 PM 3/03 Social Media
Old Bethpage 1.5 1015 PM 3/03 Public
New York (Manhattan) County...
Central Park 3.8 100 AM 3/04 Park/Forest Srvc
Orange County...
Middletown 4.8 152 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue
Vails Gate 3.0 1105 PM 3/03 Trained Spotter
Putnam County...
Brewster 7.8 231 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 5.8 1235 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media
Queens County...
NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 3.5 100 AM 3/04 FAA Observer
Rego Park 2.5 120 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
NYC/JFK Airport 2.1 100 AM 3/04 FAA Observer
Bayside 2.0 1029 PM 3/03 Social Media
Jamaica 2.0 230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERT
Rockland County...
Spring Valley 5.0 1200 AM 3/04 Public
Nyack 3.5 1145 PM 3/03 Public
Suffolk County...
Upton 1.6 1100 PM 3/03 NWS Office
Patchogue 1.4 100 AM 3/04 NWS Employee
Westchester County...
White Plains 5.0 1215 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Jefferson Valley 5.0 1039 PM 3/03 Public
Armonk 4.0 1045 PM 3/03 Public
