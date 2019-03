Snowfall totals for the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the snowfall totals from across the Tri-State area according to the National Weather Service:Fairfield County...Easton 6.2 200 AM 3/04 PublicNorwalk 5.2 100 AM 3/04 PublicStamford 5.0 1230 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterGreenwich 5.0 200 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterNew Haven County...Cedar Land 7.5 100 AM 3/04 Public1 ENE Cedar Land 5.2 1200 AM 3/04 PublicBergen County...Franklin Lakes 4.7 1020 PM 3/03 Trained SpotterEast Rutherford 4.0 136 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterRidgefield 3.2 156 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterEssex County...Cedar Grove 5.3 1135 PM 3/03 PublicHudson County...Harrison 5.0 200 AM 3/04 Co-Op ObserverUnion County...Union 6.3 252 AM 3/04 PublicElizabeth 4.4 1200 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterNewark Airport 3.8 100 AM 3/04 FAA ObserverKings County...1 SSW Bergen Beach 1.6 1230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERTNassau County...Franklin Square 2.5 1246 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterSeaford 1.5 1044 PM 3/03 Social MediaOld Bethpage 1.5 1015 PM 3/03 PublicNew York (Manhattan) County...Central Park 3.8 100 AM 3/04 Park/Forest SrvcOrange County...Middletown 4.8 152 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/RescueVails Gate 3.0 1105 PM 3/03 Trained SpotterPutnam County...Brewster 7.8 231 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterPutnam Valley 5.8 1235 AM 3/04 Broadcast MediaQueens County...NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 3.5 100 AM 3/04 FAA ObserverRego Park 2.5 120 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterNYC/JFK Airport 2.1 100 AM 3/04 FAA ObserverBayside 2.0 1029 PM 3/03 Social MediaJamaica 2.0 230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERTRockland County...Spring Valley 5.0 1200 AM 3/04 PublicNyack 3.5 1145 PM 3/03 PublicSuffolk County...Upton 1.6 1100 PM 3/03 NWS OfficePatchogue 1.4 100 AM 3/04 NWS EmployeeWestchester County...White Plains 5.0 1215 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterJefferson Valley 5.0 1039 PM 3/03 PublicArmonk 4.0 1045 PM 3/03 Public Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app