States of emergency follow flooding in New Jersey, New York

Derick Waller has the latest on the flood watch in Brick Township.

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
The governors of New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency in multiple areas following damage from flash flooding over the past few days.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for potions of Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Central New York.

The declaration allows for the extension of state resources, as necessary and as requested, into communities most directly impacted by flooding as a result of the torrential rains.

Nearly 8 inches of rain fell in Brick Township, New Jersey on Monday - almost two months of rain in a matter of hours as rescuers evacuated dozens of people from their homes and vehicles.

Brick residents who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross at a clubhouse in the Green Briar community.

Drone footage released by police shows why there was no choice but to issue a State of Emergency after about 100 homes had to be evacuated.

AccuWeather called for more showers and thunderstorms, but those would be scattered with fewer heavy downpours.

Little Falls, New Jersey might have been hardest hit after flooding wreaked havoc on Saturday when 5 inches of rain fell in less than an hour.

Officials said the flooding damaged hundreds of homes, dozens of businesses and hundreds of vehicles causing millions in losses. Forty-five people and dozens of pets were rescued during the flooding, officials said.

The township says at least 32 homes were left uninhabitable after the devastating storm.

Murphy met with township officials and toured the area late Monday afternoon.

"I promise you we're going to work together and find every available resource we can," said Murphy.

Families were trying to clean up as the rain continued to fall. Many have lost parts of their lives: appliances, photo albums, kids' toys and winter items stored in the basement that are now destroyed and coated in mud.
Amy Freeze tracking storm damages and how extreme flooding is affecting this Jersey community.



