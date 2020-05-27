Weather

Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall east of Charleston, South Carolina

Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall in South Carolina.

According to the National Hurricane Center, radar imagery indicates that the area of disturbed weather became significantly better organized Wednesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.



2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list

Recent data from NOAA and CORMP buoys show that maximum sustained winds increased to near 50 mph before landfall.

The center of Bertha will move onshore in the warning area in the next few hours and then move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later Wednesday and into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

2020 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 'above-normal' tropical activity
EMBED More News Videos

Though coronavirus is in the spotlight right now, it would be handy to remember that we are nearly two months out from the 2020 Atlantic season.



Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and central South Carolina into west central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia. The rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

Hurricane Season doesn't officially begin until June 1.

It's rare to have two named storms prior to May 27. Since 1851, only 4 other years (1887, 1908, 1951 and 2012) had two named storms before the start of the season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Long Island enters phase one of reopening
What reopens on Long Island this week?
NYC investigates dispute between white woman, black birdwatcher
Time-lapse: Fog blankets the Chrysler Building in NYC
AccuWeather: Repeat performance
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
Show More
What to expect before today's SpaceX liftoff
Cuomo to meet with President Trump
Massive fire damages homes in North Plainfield
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
Police: Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old on LI
More TOP STORIES News