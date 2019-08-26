Weather

Tropical Storm Dorian likely to become hurricane

MIAMI (WABC) -- Forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is maintaining its strength as it moves toward the Windward Islands.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Warnings have currently been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The path of the Tropical Storm is currently forecast to make landfall on the east coast of the Dominican Republic early Thursday morning but is expected to weaken significantly after that with no heavy impact set for the U.S.



There is another tropical low pressure system developing off the Southeastern U.S. coast which could develop into a tropical depression or even turn into Tropical Storm Erin. The low pressure system, however, is forecast to move away from the coast causing only high surf in the region.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: Woman arrested in death of head chef found in Queens
2 killed, 4 hurt when out-of-control car slams into utility poles
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
Man stabs woman, tries to sexually assault her in NYC park
Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
7 train back on track after earlier partial suspension
Video shows brazen jewelry store robbery in Diamond District
Show More
Police searching for gunman in deadly Queens shooting
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine
New plan speeds up Newark lead pipe replacements amid crisis
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed
More TOP STORIES News