weather

Uncleared trees remain hazard in Queens after Isaias, outages mostly resolved

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New power outages were reported Friday morning in Queens, adding insult to injury to residents are still living in storm zones ravaged by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Con Edison was reporting 5,000 new customers out in Middle Village and 2,000 new customers out in Woodside. The Middle Village outages were resolved around 9 a.m.

The latest outages followed a large but brief outage in Upper Manhattan before dawn Friday.

Before Friday's additional outages, more than 20,000 people were in the dark in Queens, part of the aftermath from Isaias.

Citywide there are 3100 work orders for downed trees. We know nearly 600 have been cleaned up.

Citizen App video shows the moments right after a tree came down on Fleet Street off of 68th Avenue Thursday night in Forest Hills.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Astoria, Queens where residents are frustrated by the city's cleanup efforts following Isaias.



It came crashing down on a car that was driving down the street. It was likely the soaked ground that led to this tree falling.

Thankfully it appears the driver was able to get out, and no one was seriously injured.

RELATED: Isaias' path of destruction

Throughout the city - and particularly in Queens - there are still hundreds of downed trees.

In Astoria, a giant tree came down on several cars days ago. Some thought this would have been cleaned up by now.

The street has been impassable since the storm, and residents are waiting for crews to get there and clear the mess.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy winds caused trees to topple in Brooklyn.



Mayor Bill de Blasio is blaming ConEd for the delay in clearing streets.

He says city tree clearing crews have to prioritize areas where utility workers need access to downed lines.

"I think we've all been frustrated over the years," the mayor said Thursday. "We depend on Con Edison, and we don't always get the answers we need, and the follow through."

"The City of New York will do everything in our power to make sure that ConEd keeps moving and gives people back their power, especially with everything else going on," he continued.

EMBED More News Videos

Con Ed is urging patience, saying the destruction from this storm is second only to Superstorm Sandy.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew york cityqueensabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathernyc weathertropical weatherhurricane isaiasaccuweatherpower outagestormrainforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Isaias: Anger in CT as hundreds of thousands remain in the dark
Power problems could last days across NJ after Isaias
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Widespread destruction: Hundreds of thousands still in the dark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
Search underway after 2-year-old girl taken from home in Brooklyn
Lightning blamed for massive power outage in Upper Manhattan
COVID-19 Updates: Gov. Murphy's daily briefing | LIVE
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Widespread destruction: Hundreds of thousands still in the dark
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Show More
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?
More TOP STORIES News