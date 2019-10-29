superstorm sandy

Memorable images from Superstorm Sandy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On October 29, 2012, lives across the tri-state area were forever changed when Superstorm Sandy struck. Sandy is the costliest natural disaster to hit the New York area.

The storm was blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean -- including 48 in New York and 12 in New Jersey -- and more than $71 billion in damage in this country alone.

Seven years later, we're still recovering, and there are images that will always stay with us. Below are just some of the lasting images.
The roller coaster in Seaside Heights sits in the ocean
Newscopter 7 over Seaside Heights right after Superstorm Sandy



The youngest victims of the storm: Newborn babies who needed to be evacuated
Nurses rescue newborns during Superstorm Sandy


The devastation along Staten Island
The trai of destruction on Staten Island after Superstorm Sandy.



Dramatic rescues in Little Ferry, New Jersey
Video showing rescues in LIttle Ferry, New Jersey


A trail of destruction was left on Breezy Point, Queens
Newscopter 7 overhead Breezy Point after Superstorm Sandy



The fiery destruction in the Rockaways
Raw video from Rockaway, Queens during Superstorm Sandy

