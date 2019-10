Memorable images from Superstorm Sandy

EMBED >More News Videos Newscopter 7 over Seaside Heights right after Superstorm Sandy

EMBED >More News Videos Nurses rescue newborns during Superstorm Sandy

EMBED >More News Videos The trai of destruction on Staten Island after Superstorm Sandy.

EMBED >More News Videos Video showing rescues in LIttle Ferry, New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Newscopter 7 overhead Breezy Point after Superstorm Sandy

EMBED >More News Videos Raw video from Rockaway, Queens during Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On October 29, 2012, lives across the tri-state area were forever changed when Superstorm Sandy struck. Sandy is the costliest natural disaster to hit the New York area.The storm was blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean -- including 48 in New York and 12 in New Jersey -- and more than $71 billion in damage in this country alone.Seven years later, we're still recovering, and there are images that will always stay with us. Below are just some of the lasting images.