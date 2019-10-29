Memorable images from Superstorm Sandy

The storm was blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean -- including 48 in New York and 12 in New Jersey -- and more than $71 billion in damage in this country alone.
Seven years later, we're still recovering, and there are images that will always stay with us. Below are just some of the lasting images.
The roller coaster in Seaside Heights sits in the ocean
The youngest victims of the storm: Newborn babies who needed to be evacuated
The devastation along Staten Island
Dramatic rescues in Little Ferry, New Jersey
A trail of destruction was left on Breezy Point, Queens
The fiery destruction in the Rockaways