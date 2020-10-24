Tropical Depression 28 forms in the Caribbean, could become Zeta

Moisture from the system may produce significant rain here in the New York City area later in the week.
.
The depression is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm on Sunday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for western Cuba.
Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the northeast Yucatan peninsula, southern Florida and the Keys as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico.
The system is forecast to approach the Gulf coast as a tropical storm on Wednesday.
WATCH THIS: Why did it take a week to remove this fallen tree from a NYC home?
As the storm moves inland, it's expected to move into the mid-Atlantic and bring rain to the New York City area as early as Thursday.
Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list