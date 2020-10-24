weather

Tropical Depression 28 forms in the Caribbean, could become Zeta

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the northwest Caribbean and looks to become "Zeta" in the coming days as it heads in the general direction of the Gulf coast around midweek.

Moisture from the system may produce significant rain here in the New York City area later in the week.

The depression is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm on Sunday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for western Cuba.

Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the northeast Yucatan peninsula, southern Florida and the Keys as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is forecast to approach the Gulf coast as a tropical storm on Wednesday.

As the storm moves inland, it's expected to move into the mid-Atlantic and bring rain to the New York City area as early as Thursday.

Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.



For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

