Food safety: What to keep and what to toss in a power outage

Here's a guide to help you both monitor and know what to do with food when there's no electricity. (Accuweather)

If the power goes out, we all face the same dilemma: How long can we still eat the food in the refrigerator or freezer, and what should we keep or pitch after the power comes back on?

According to FoodSafety.gov, most food should be safe as long as power is out no more than 4 hours. Keep the door closed as much as possible. Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers) that have been above 40 F for over 2 hours.

Never taste food to determine its safety. You can't rely on appearance or odor to determine whether food is safe.

Watch the Accuweather video above to help you both monitor and know what to do with food when there's no electricity.
