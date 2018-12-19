WINTER

Winter Weather Forecast: Mild temperatures or major freeze in 2019?

Don't wait for Punxsutawney Phil to give you the winter weather outlook -- Meteorologist Amy Freeze is much more qualified.

By Amy Freeze and Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
This winter, New Yorkers should expect temperatures that are colder than average but don't worry, we shouldn't get any brutal cold snaps like we did last year.

Also -- you better put snow boots on your wish list. The last five winters in a row, we've had 30 inches or more, and that trend isn't likely to reverse itself.

The good news? Major snowstorms are less likely this season.

Although Amy can't predict specific temperatures far in advance (like that pesky groundhog claims), she details what you can expect on holidays this year.

Check out the video above for Amy's full winter weather outlook!

MORE: Amy Freeze explains the science behind her predictions:

