EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4925648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Don't wait for Punxsutawney Phil to give you the winter weather outlook -- Meteorologist Amy Freeze is much more qualified.This winter, New Yorkers should expect temperatures that are colder than average but don't worry, we shouldn't get any brutal cold snaps like we did last year.Also -- you better put snow boots on your wish list. The last five winters in a row, we've had 30 inches or more, and that trend isn't likely to reverse itself.The good news? Major snowstorms are less likely this season.Although Amy can't predict specific temperatures far in advance (like that pesky groundhog claims), she details what you can expect on holidays this year.Check out the video above for Amy's full winter weather outlook!----------