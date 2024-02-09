A mild weekend will be followed by a return to winter with the potential for some snow in NYC, across the Tri-State

Winter storm could bring some snow to New York City, Tri-State next week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While unseasonably warm conditions this weekend may make snow seem unlikely, an approaching winter storm could blanket part of the Tri-State before Valentine's Day.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has been talking about a flip back to a colder weather pattern around the middle of February, and that's going to happen as we head into next week.

Record highs are possible for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s and even 60s and 70s. Cooler air will start to move in by Sunday, although it will remain mild.

A storm in the South will then bring a mix of precipitation through the Northeast from Monday into Tuesday.

Warmer air will mean rain to start, but cold air wrapping around the storm could bring snow across much of the Tri-State on the back.

The snowfall accumulation from the storm depends on whether the second part of the storm can tap enough cold air.

Spots north and west of the city have the best chance for accumulating snow, AccuWeather says.

Stay with Eyewitness News and AccuWeather for continuing updates on the storm track and the potential snow totals.

