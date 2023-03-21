Lost wedding album from 1956 found in New Jersey, returned to family 60+ years later

A lost wedding album captured the April 29, 1956, wedding of Rosina and Vincent D'Angelo at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family has been reunited with a wedding album filled with precious memories after it was lost back in the 1950s and then found over 60 years later.

The wedding album has suffered the aches and pains of time. The photographs inside are still stunning and magnificent.

It captured the April 29, 1956, wedding of Rosina and Vincent D'Angelo at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

It's not clear when the photo album disappeared, but it was found years ago in a building at 380 North 11th Street that retired attorney Michael D'Agostino once owned.

"My superintendent Tony was cleaning out a bin after one of the tenants vacated and he told me he found this album and gave it to me and I said I'd see if I could do anything with it," D'Agostino said.

So, he contacted NJ.com's Briana Coodish to get the word out and try to get the album back to the family.

"It would make me very happy if we could reunite this with family members," D'Agostino said.

The story was posted, and guess who saw it?

It was 71-year-old James Chieppa, who was pictured in one of the photos as a handsome little boy 67 years ago.

He said Rosina was his mother's one and only sister, and his aunt. Chieppa said Rosina's husband, Sonny Vincent D'Angelo, went by the name of "Sonny."

The building where the album was found is less than two miles from the cathedral and a few blocks from where the couple used to live. It's not clear how it got there. No one knows.

Sonny and Rosina have since passed, but the photo album is now an incredible heirloom.

