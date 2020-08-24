TSA agents save the day, overnight bride's lost wedding dress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6368005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot may have drawn a crowd, but it didn't impress everyone.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- TSA officers at Newark Airport came to the rescue and saved the day for a wedding party in Ohio.A roller bag containing the bride's wedding dress was left behind at the airport after the group had already taken off for Columbus for the wedding the following day.Christopher Cepeda went online to help his soon-to-be-married sister, Narolin Cepeda, and looked up the TSA's Lost and Found office at Newark.He submitted an online form and crossed his fingers it would work.Loletta Nathan-Gordon, an administrative assistant for TSA, saw the email come in right away and within six minutes had good news for the family.She called the TSA team and learned the roller bag was still there."As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding because the web site indicated that the response time was about five days," Cepeda said. "But thanks to Loletta, she called me immediately after the request and I was ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly."Nathan-Gordon said she put herself in the bride's shoes and could only imagine how stressful it would be. As soon as the bag was brought to her desk, she arranged for the bag to be sent overnight.The dress arrived at the hotel just before 9 a.m. the next day."She literally saved my sister's wedding," Cepeda said. "If it wasn't for her, everything would have been a disaster."----------