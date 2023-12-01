What's up this weekend: Events for 12/2-12/3

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of December 2 and 3? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
'The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland
Pier 17
Friday-Sundays in December:
December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24
https://bucketlisters.com/experience/the-santa-clauses-winter-wonderland
Parade on Rockaway
Jamaica, Queens
Dec. 1-3
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parade-on-rockaway-tickets-741666363057
Interactive Art Experience
Soho, Manhattan
M-F 12-10p; S-S 10a-10p (last entry at 9pm)
Native Art Market
National Museum of the American Indian
Alexander Hamilton US Custom House
One Bowling Green
Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3, 2023
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
https://americanindian.si.edu/native-art-market/
Wallabout Holiday Market
Brooklyn Navy Yard
Saturday, December 2 - Sunday, December 3
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
https://www.brooklynnavyyard.org/programs-tours/wallabout-wonderland-holiday-market/
ALSO READ | Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching from 7 On Your Side
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.