What's up this weekend: Events for 12/2-12/3

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of December 2 and 3? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

'The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland

Pier 17

Friday-Sundays in December:

December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24

https://bucketlisters.com/experience/the-santa-clauses-winter-wonderland

Parade on Rockaway

Jamaica, Queens

Dec. 1-3

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parade-on-rockaway-tickets-741666363057

Interactive Art Experience

Soho, Manhattan

M-F 12-10p; S-S 10a-10p (last entry at 9pm)

https://www.interiam.co/

Native Art Market

National Museum of the American Indian

Alexander Hamilton US Custom House

One Bowling Green

Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3, 2023

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://americanindian.si.edu/native-art-market/

Wallabout Holiday Market

Brooklyn Navy Yard

Saturday, December 2 - Sunday, December 3

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

https://www.brooklynnavyyard.org/programs-tours/wallabout-wonderland-holiday-market/

----------

