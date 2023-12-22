What's up this weekend: Events for 12/23-12/24

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of December 23 and 24? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Jolly Olly Holiday Market

601 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001

Saturday, December 23 from 12-7 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jolly-olly-holiday-market-tickets-776503150827

Holiday windows in New York City

Herald Square & Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Anytime before January 1

Macy's Holiday Window Display in Manhattan

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Anytime before January 1

Check out some lights here - or submit your own pictures

Miracle on 9th pop up bar

Locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Wappingers Falls

Open now through the weekend

https://www.miraclepopup.com/locations

Christmas Eve Caroling

Washington Square Park

Sunday, December 24 from 5-6 p.m.

https://www.washingtonsquarenyc.org/events

