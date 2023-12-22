What's up this weekend: Events for 12/23-12/24

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of December 23 and 24? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
601 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Saturday, December 23 from 12-7 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jolly-olly-holiday-market-tickets-776503150827
Herald Square & Fifth Avenue in Manhattan
Anytime before January 1
Macy's Holiday Window Display in Manhattan
Dyker Heights, Brooklyn
Anytime before January 1
Check out some lights here - or submit your own pictures
Locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Wappingers Falls
Open now through the weekend
https://www.miraclepopup.com/locations
Washington Square Park
Sunday, December 24 from 5-6 p.m.
https://www.washingtonsquarenyc.org/events
ALSO READ | Rockefeller Center ride soars visitors 800 feet above NYC to recreate iconic photo
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.