What's up this weekend? Events for 2/24 - 2/25

What's up for the weekend of February 24 and 25? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, here's a list of events that you won't want to miss!

This event runs on Saturday, February 24, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month this year, Spence-Chapin is hosting an African Dance Class led by Maguette Camara. Camara is a globally recognized West African dancer, choreographer, teacher and drummer based out of New York City.

The event is free, but space is limited. RSVP to ensure you get in.

This event begins on Sunday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will be unveiling "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism" exhibit. The exhibit will feature about 160 works including paintings, sculptures, photography, film and ephemera.

This event is on Saturday, February 24 at 1 p.m.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are stopping at Madison Square Garden during their global tour. They'll take over the court with awesome basketball skills as well as unmatched fan fun.

This event takes place on Sunday, February 25.

Don't miss out on Chinatown's annual Lunar New Year celebration. The event features all sorts of fun visuals, treats and performances, all topped off with the famous lion dance. The festivities ring in the Year of the Dragon.

