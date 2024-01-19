What's up this weekend? Events for 1/20-1/21

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, here's a list of events that you won't want to miss.

This event runs on Saturday, January 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With more snow on the way, this is the perfect indoor art project for any family to enjoy as a group. The project focuses on the art and science of forecasting a storm, while allowing you to have fun making your own snow globe.

This event runs on Saturday, January 20, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Urban Park Rangers are hosting a hike after sundown around Prospect Park Lake, where you can explore the sounds and sights of the park at night.

This event runs from January 15 to January 25.

If you're into squash - the sport not the vegetable - J.P Morgan is hosting its Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Station. The best squash players from over 20 countries will be competing for the grand prize.

This event runs Mondays through Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. but requires tickets.

If you want to travel beneath the depths of of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral to explore the catacombs by candlelight, this tour is for you. The tour travels through the typically off-limit areas of the mysterious catacombs and ancient walled cemeteries.

*This is at The Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral on Mulberry Street downtown, not the 5th Avenue Cathedral.

This event begins on Saturday, January 20, at 1 p.m.

The New York Philharmonic is hosting a Young People's Concert filled with storytelling, music and fun. Kids can try out instruments and take part in crafting and interactive workshops.