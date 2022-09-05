West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Excitement is in the air in Brooklyn, as the J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day parades return in full force for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Crowds started gathering before dawn.

The J'Ouvert parade begins at 6 a.m. and goes southbound on Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza.

The West Indian-American Day Carnival Parade begins at 11 a.m., and runs westbound along Eastern Parkway from Ralph Avenue.

Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard and Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn are closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the festivities.

The NYPD says security for the event is tight.

All bags and other containers will be inspected for firearms and other dangerous weapons and no large backpacks, weapons, or alcohol are permitted

Thirteen security checkpoints, with handheld metal detectors and bag checks, are greeting anyone entering J'Ouvert.

The entire parade route is a barricaded "frozen zone," and the only points of entry -- at the beginning, middle and end -- are being monitored by supervisors on site and through video surveillance.

The security precautions are similar to those undertaken for large events like the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, and virtually identical to the security protocols for the last full-size J'Ouvert and West Indian Day Parade in 2019.

"They proved to be well-received by both the community and the NYPD and it was quite successful," NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. "There were zero acts of violence recorded at our last J'Ouvert."

Maddrey acknowledged the event's frustrating history of violence, thwarting even the NYPD's most thorough precautions.

Josh Einiger rode along with NYPD officers to discuss security measures:

"We know historically the problems that we've had at these events, and it had nothing to do with the people who came out to celebrate their heritage and culture, and the people who came out to have a good time," Maddrey said. "It was a relatively small few, a few bad actors, who came out here to senselessly engage in violence, sometimes just for the sake of doing it."

Those bad actors often haunt Trenelle Gabay who lost her husband Carey in 2015. He was shot in the head when he was caught between a shootout while celebrating J'Ouvert.

"There is no excuse, none whatsoever, to turn to gangs but so often our communities lack the resources," Gabay said.

His legacy now lives on in the Carey Gabay Recreation Center which served as the backdrop Friday as leaders urged the community to learn about the vibrant West Indian culture and not link it to violence.

"We want to make sure again that this festivity is a way of celebration of all of the diverse contributions to the Caribbean culture in New York City," GodSquad President Pastor Gil Monrose said.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip