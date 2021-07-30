Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island

The flames broke out around 10 a.m. at a home on Udall Road in West Islip.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a female resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.
Authorities say the fire does not appear suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip