Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- One woman was killed in a fast-moving fire on Long Island Friday morning.The flames broke out around 10 a.m. at a home on Udall Road in West Islip.Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a female resident was pronounced dead at the scene.A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.Authorities say the fire does not appear suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation.----------