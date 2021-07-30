Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- One woman was killed in a fast-moving fire on Long Island Friday morning.

The flames broke out around 10 a.m. at a home on Udall Road in West Islip.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a female resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.

Authorities say the fire does not appear suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation.

