18-year-old high school senior wins spot on West Islip school board

Quinn Bedell is an 18-year-old with a laundry list of accomplishments.

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- In a historic vote on Long Island, an 18-year-old high school senior is among the newest members of the West Islip school board.

Quinn Bedell was a write-in candidate for one of the three open spots.

He said he was inspired to run by his former sixth-grade teacher who was also a school board member and died last year.

"At my friend Tom Compitello's funeral, the idea was put up in place and kind of stuck with me, I just think there's no better time but the present," said Quinn.

Bedell is also the student president of the Teacher Student Association Board, an Eagle Scout and a business owner.

"I run my own landscaping company," said Quinn. "I have 65 clients and I employ West Islip teens from our school and I like to beautify our community. It's great."

Quinn plans to start college at SUNY Farmingdale in the fall, but his path through high school was marked with learning obstacles.

"I'm in a special ed program, I was diagnosed with dyslexia in the 10th grade, so the special ed program is something near and dear to my heart," said Quinn.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.