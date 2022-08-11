Health Department finds West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Rye

The Westchester County Health Department has identified the first batch of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in that area this season.

The mosquitoes were collected in Rye on July 26.

The health department is taking steps to protect against further mosquito breeding nearby.

County leaders are urging residents to protect themselves by wearing insect repellant and getting rid of any standing water.

