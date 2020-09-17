Westchester County resident dies from West Nile Virus

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A Westchester County resident who contracted West Nile Virus has died.Officials say a 76-year-old Yonkers resident with significant underlying medical conditions died on August 22.They say the resident was the first known positive case of the virus this year."We are saddened to learn that the first resident to be diagnosed with West Nile Virus this year has died," Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said. "The overwhelming majority of people who get the virus do recover, and we generally have only a few cases each year."Despite the low amount of reported cases, health officials urge Westchester residents to remove standing water from any containers and evaluate nearby catch basins in the area.The West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches and joint pain.Officials say it can be more serious for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications.Only one resident was diagnosed with the virus in Westchester last year.----------