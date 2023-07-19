Bias crimes targeted LGBTQ+, Black communities in West Orange, NJ

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help as they investigate a pair of bias crimes in West Orange, Essex County.

Both happened last week.

On July 12th and 13th, suspects threw bricks through the window and door of Harper's Café on South Valley Road and smeared black paint on the storefront.

The café was displaying a Pride flag, and investigators found evidence that the vandalism was motivated by bias against LGBTQIA+ people.

In the other incident, on July 13th, the owner of a photography studio a short distance from the café on South Valley Road received a racially biased phone call.

The caller asked the owner about her hair style and asked if the business is Black-owned. The caller then told the owner to move to another neighborhood and threatened to vandalize the business.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said investigators are looking to see if surveillance cameras captured images that could lead to them to whoever was responsible for the café vandalism.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

