Vehicle struck by gunfire on West Side Highway

John DelGiorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene where police are investigating.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Gun shots rang out on the West Side Highway early Friday morning.

A 53-year-old says shots were fired at his vehicle as he drove southbound between West 54th Street and West 55th Street just after 4 a.m.

His vehicle was struck by gunfire, but he was not injured.

There were no other reports of any injuries.

The suspect's vehicle, a white Honda Accord, fled northbound on 12th Avenue.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

