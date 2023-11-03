WATCH LIVE

Vehicle struck by gunfire on West Side Highway

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 10:34AM
Investigation into shots fired on West Side Highway
John DelGiorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene where police are investigating.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Gun shots rang out on the West Side Highway early Friday morning.

A 53-year-old says shots were fired at his vehicle as he drove southbound between West 54th Street and West 55th Street just after 4 a.m.

His vehicle was struck by gunfire, but he was not injured.

There were no other reports of any injuries.

The suspect's vehicle, a white Honda Accord, fled northbound on 12th Avenue.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

