Tanker truck involved in fiery head-on crash in Westchester County

It happened early Monday on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) just south of Grasslands Road in Elmsford.
The collision caused both the cab of the tanker and the other vehicle to burst into flames.
There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injures.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to both vehicles and debris scattered across all lanes of the highway.
Route 9A was closed both directions between Route 100 and Dana Road as police investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.
