Traffic

Tanker truck involved in fiery head-on crash in Westchester County

EMBED <>More Videos

Tanker truck involved in fiery head-on crash in Westchester Co.

ELMSFORD, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fiery, head-on crash involving a tanker truck and another vehicle in Westchester County.

It happened early Monday on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) just south of Grasslands Road in Elmsford.

The collision caused both the cab of the tanker and the other vehicle to burst into flames.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injures.



Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to both vehicles and debris scattered across all lanes of the highway.

Route 9A was closed both directions between Route 100 and Dana Road as police investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.

ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorkwestchester countyelmsfordtractor trailertraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother killed, 3-year-old son survives, in head-on crash
New vaccine mandate takes effect in New Jersey
Over $13K raised for Gabby Petito Foundation during Sunday fundraiser
Vote on NYC Thomas Jefferson statue expected today
US, Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 children
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death
Wake held for NJ woman allegedly killed by fleeing phone thief
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool and gusty
Murder suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in NYC
Woman arrested after dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers fully vaccinated against COVID
Video shows moments before, after killing of food delivery worker
More TOP STORIES News