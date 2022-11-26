8-year-old boy helps turn on holiday lights at Westchester Winter Wonderland drive-thru

VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- The twinkling visual feast that kicks off after the big Thanksgiving feast at the Kenisco Dam is a prime example of a pandemic-era change that stuck when it became a drive-through.

"It's been very popular. Over the last two years we've had over 240,000 people come through here," said Joe Stout, Executive Director of Westchester Parks Foundation.

It's about taking in displays designed by local artists - warm and comfy in their own cars - bonus if there's a sunroof.

"It's only 25 or 25 dollars per car and you can stick as many people you want in a car," Stout added.

Proceeds benefit Westchester Park and their programs all year long - not just the five weeks of the holiday season, which officially started on Friday night with a tree lighting.

This year, Chase Pultz of Beacon did the honors. He has been a star patient at the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical in Valhalla. It has been a tough few months for him.

"I'm good," Pultz now says.

He is good and ready to celebrate the holidays with his family, having had multiple surgeries after a sinus infection spread to his brain.

"He is a miracle. He truly is. Superhero," said his mom, Jeanine Geiser.

On Friday, Pultz helped spread joy to other kids getting into the holiday spirit.

"My favorite part was Santa," said 8-year-old Greyson.

This year, Santa is in a snow globe.

"It looks like a real one. Like a bouncy house, but not a bouncy house. It's like a balloon one," said 7-year-old Vera.

"I thought it was really fun, but I really miss the old one," said 9-year-old Charlie.

County parks does change it up each year to keep the magic, so there is always a chance walking through the winter wonderland could return, but for now, families are enjoying the ride.

"We want you to go two to three miles an hour so that you get to see all the little lights and you get to see all the different features and you get to say hi to Santa Claus," adds Stout.

MORE NEWS | Shop small businesses in NYC holiday markets

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.