Westminster Kennel club announces dog show is moving to the home of the U.S. Open in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- The Westminster Kennel club announced the dog show is moving to the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens.

The show will take over the USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in May.

The canine competition has been held at Madison Square Garden for decades.

Due to the pandemic, the show had to be moved outdoors.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog show dates back to 1877.

