WeWork, the co-working real estate giant that offered office space to start-ups and individuals, announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy.

35 NYC office leases to be terminated as WeWork files for bankruptcy | Full list

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

In a late Monday announcement, WeWork said it entered into a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its stakeholders to "drastically reduce" the company's debt while further evaluating WeWork's commercial office lease portfolio.

WeWork is also requesting the "ability to reject the leases of certain locations," which the company says are largely non-operational, as part of the filing.

The company plans to terminate nearly 70 leases, court papers show. WeWork currently has 47 locations in New York City and 35 of them will soon shut down. Thirty-four of those locations are in Manhattan and one is in Brooklyn.

The bankruptcy is another blow for landlords, many of them accepting lower rents from WeWork in recent years.

Fewer employees have been going into the office since the pandemic.

At one point, WeWork was the largest private tenant in Manhattan.

The following New York City locations are listed in the bankruptcy filing:

-1 Little W 12th St

-1 Union Square West

-10 East 38th Street

-10 East 40th Street

-1156 6th Avenue

-130 Madison Avenue

-161 Avenue of the Americas

-1619 Broadway 11th Floor

-183 Madison Avenue

-200 Broadway

-205 Hudson St

-22 Cortlandt Street

-229 West 36th Street 4th floor

-255 Greenwich Street

-261 Madison Ave

-28 West 44th Street

-311 W 43rd Street

-315 W 36th Street

-38 West 21st Street

-419 Park Avenue South

-437 5th Avenue

-437 Madison Avenue

-44 Wall Street

-483 Broadway

-500 5th Avenue

-505 Park Avenue

-511 West 25th Street

-54 W 40th Street

-57 East 11th Street

-599 Broadway

-6 East 32nd Street

-7 West 18th Street

-8 West 40th Street

-81 Prospect Street, Brooklyn

-980 6th Avenue

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

