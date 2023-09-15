What's up this weekend? Events for September 16 and 17

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of September 16 and 17? We have a great list:
African American Day Parade
Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.
Harlem
https://africanamericandayparade.org/#home
Grito de Independencia
Friday, September 15, 7-9 p.m.
Bryant Park, Manhattan
Rooftop Movie
Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17
Midtown
https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/new-york/
Family day: Busy with bees
Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Free event!)
Wyckoff House Museum, Brooklyn
https://wyckoffmuseum.org/calendar/farmhouse-family-day-busy-with-bees/
Feast of San Gennaro
Now through September 24
Little Italy
