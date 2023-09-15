WATCH LIVE

What's up this weekend? Events for September 16 and 17

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 15, 2023 2:02PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of September 16 and 17? We have a great list:

African American Day Parade

Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Harlem

https://africanamericandayparade.org/#home

Grito de Independencia

Friday, September 15, 7-9 p.m.

Bryant Park, Manhattan

https://calpullidance.org/

Rooftop Movie

Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17

Midtown

https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/new-york/

Family day: Busy with bees

Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Free event!)

Wyckoff House Museum, Brooklyn

https://wyckoffmuseum.org/calendar/farmhouse-family-day-busy-with-bees/

Feast of San Gennaro

Now through September 24

Little Italy

https://sangennaronyc.org/

