What's up this weekend? Events for 5/4 - 5/5

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of May 4 and 5? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5
The World Trade Center (WTC) Oculus & Belvedere Plaza, Battery Park City
https://www.illumination.nyc/2024-illumination
Sign Up - https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/illumination-light-art-festival-2024-3284329
Now through October 27
On view at The Met Fifth Avenue in Gallery 926
https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/the-roof-garden-commission-petrit-halilaj
Sunday, May 5
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
225 Madison Avenue at 36th Street, New York, NY
https://www.themorgan.org/programs/spring-family-fair
7 Days a Week
8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Wollman Rink
https://www.centralpark.com/events/pickleball-at-wollman-rink/
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.