What's up this weekend? Events for 5/4 - 5/5

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of May 4 and 5? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Illumination Light Art Festival

Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5

The World Trade Center (WTC) Oculus & Belvedere Plaza, Battery Park City

https://www.illumination.nyc/2024-illumination

Sign Up - https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/illumination-light-art-festival-2024-3284329

Met Museum Roof Exhibit

Now through October 27

On view at The Met Fifth Avenue in Gallery 926

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/the-roof-garden-commission-petrit-halilaj

Morgan Library Spring Centennial

Sunday, May 5

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

225 Madison Avenue at 36th Street, New York, NY

https://www.themorgan.org/programs/spring-family-fair

Central Park Pickleball

7 Days a Week

8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wollman Rink

https://www.centralpark.com/events/pickleball-at-wollman-rink/

----------

