Summer giveaway: 'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks

Hey Wheel Watchers! 👋 How would you like to win $1,000 for yourself AND $1,000 for your community? You’ll have a chance to pay it forward beginning Monday, July 13. Tune in every weeknight through August 14 for a chance to win! 💸



Learn more: https://t.co/54nf1NFJmi pic.twitter.com/WnHRS8IyYp